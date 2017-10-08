Dua Lipa, Gallant Salute Amy Winehouse

Dua Lipa and Gallant combine to pay their respects to Amy Winehouse in this new cover version.

Gallant hosts the regular web series 'In The Room', where the American vocalist is joined by a series of guests.

The latest instalment drops on what would have been Amy Winehouse' 34th birthday, and it features rising star Dua Lipa.

The two combine on a wonderful version of 'Tears Dry On Their Own', their voices combining to bring new impetus to the oft-covered song.

It's a real beaut - check out the coy chemistry between Dua Lip and Gallant in the studio, too.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Dua Lipa shows click HERE.

