Drenge Recruit High Storrs Dance Company For Their New Video

Drenge aren't intent on holding back.

The band's new single 'This Dance' - their first new release for three years - is an electrifying step forward, blessed with high voltage guitars and pummelling, skull-crushing guitars.

The video is further sign of ambition renewed. Drenge hook up with Sheffield's High Storrs Dance Company, and it matches the intensity of the song perfectly.

Filmed in Sheffield city centre, the sudden bursts from the dance company take onlookers completely by surprise, adding a visceral quality to the track.

Entrancing and addictive, you can check it out below.

For tickets to the latest Drenge shows click HERE.

