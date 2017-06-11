Dream Wife Share Animated 'Hey! Heartbreaker' Clip

Dream Wife are an inspiration.

Through their female-forward stance and blistering, addictive music, the band have cut a swathe through London's music scene.

With the group's debut album dropping later this month Dream Wife have decided to tease fans with a superb new video.

Mason London has crafted an animated clip for 'Hey! Heartbreaker', offering a cartoon robot vision of the band torn from an alternative dimension.

Dream Wife explain: “We were super excited to work with Mason London to bring the world of 'Hey! Heartbreaker' to life.

Collaboration is integral in our approach to Dream Wife, and we encourage different creative ideas and paths to mix with our own vision.”

“It’s uncanny to watch these mechanical, parallel versions of ourselves rock out and then break out. We like to think that in another reality our robot versions are continuing their adventures; perhaps in the forest, perhaps plotting for a robot revolution, perhaps playing wild, secret rock shows to other robos...”

Dream Wife will release their debut album on January 26th.

