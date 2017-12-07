Drake Gave Away Almost $1,000,000 To Make His New Video

Drake has shared his incredibly charitable new video 'God's Plan'.
The Toronto rapper has been busy in recent weeks, conducting a good will spree and giving money away at every opportunity.
A camera crew followed him on his adventures, with the results used in the video for 'God's Plan'.
Drake labels the video "The most important thing I have ever done in my career..." while the clip opens:
"The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label."
Tune in now.
