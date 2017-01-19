Domino Gold Will Have You In A Vice-Like Grip

Mysterious London-based duo Domino Gold have just unveiled the stunning video for their debut single, ‘Wichita’.

Following a love story like you’ve never before witnessed, Wichita’s alarming imagery plays out more like a short film than a music video. Pain, pleasure and fierce obsession, Wichita’s video is nothing short of entrancing. Delivered like the pilot of a Black Mirror episode, the Domino Gold’s audio-visual combination is a powerful ride into human emotion.

The Loud Parade affiliates have now shared the vivid visuals for Wichita - which are undoubtedly sure to hold you in a vice-like grip.

Shot by the famous production house, LOVO Films, who have shot commercials for the likes of Facebook, Coca­Cola, VW and UNIQLO, the concept and quality are exceptional.