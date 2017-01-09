Dizzee Rascal Subverts Rap Videos In 'Ghost'

Dizzee Rascal's recent album 'RASKIT' was billed as a return to pure rap by one of the finest to ever do it.

The successes and failures of the release are still being debated, but one thing's for sure: Dizzee knows how to construct a good pop video.

French director Laura Weaver takes charge of 'Ghost', with the action planting the East London MC in the fashion capital of Paris.

Inspired by Naomi Campbell, it subverts many of the common tropes for rap videos to find renewed space in the genre - and to have a little fun in the process.

Laura Weaver tells iD: "I wanted to make a video in which women are the main characters, where they are free and feel alive. Where if they twerk, it’s only for themselves, not for the rapper. I wanted to play with rap codes, to challenge the sense behind the folklore -- the aimless walking around, the money, the luxury... I wanted to see what happens when we transpose it to women. It’s a rap video that makes fun of rap videos."

Tune in now.

'RASKIT' is out now.

