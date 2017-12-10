Dizzee Rascal Shares 'Bop N Keep It Dippin' Video

Dizzee Rascal has shared the action-packed video for 'Raskit' standout 'Bop N Keep It Dippin'.

Billed as his return to pure rap, 'Raskit' was released earlier this year and received widespread praise (although admittedly not from Wiley...)

Standout track 'Bop N Keep It Dippin' has now received the video treatment, courtesy of high profile videographer Romain Chassaing.

A stylish return, the clip is an action-packed affair delivered with a cinematic flourish - and of course, Dizzee Rascal takes centre-stage.

Tune in now.

Catch Dizzee Rascal on the 'Raskit' tour:

October

19 Southend Pavillion

20 Birmingham O2 Academy

21 Brighton Dome

30 London Alexandra Palace

For tickets to the latest Dizzee Rascal shows click HERE.

