Dizzee Rascal Shares 'Bop N Keep It Dippin' Video

Dizzee Rascal has shared the action-packed video for 'Raskit' standout 'Bop N Keep It Dippin'.
Billed as his return to pure rap, 'Raskit' was released earlier this year and received widespread praise (although admittedly not from Wiley...)
Standout track 'Bop N Keep It Dippin' has now received the video treatment, courtesy of high profile videographer Romain Chassaing.
A stylish return, the clip is an action-packed affair delivered with a cinematic flourish - and of course, Dizzee Rascal takes centre-stage.
Tune in now.
Catch Dizzee Rascal on the 'Raskit' tour:
October
19 Southend Pavillion
20 Birmingham O2 Academy
21 Brighton Dome
30 London Alexandra Palace
For tickets to the latest Dizzee Rascal shows click HERE.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.