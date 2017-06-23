Des Rocs Chases Inspiration On 'HVY MTL DRMR'

New York native Danny Rocco always knew he wanted to make music.

Bursting onto the scene as one half of Secret Weapons, the songwriter later decided to focus on his own voice.

Des Rocs is a riff-heavy project, matching guitar-led inspiration to some ferociously melodic moments.

New single 'HVY MTL DRMR' looks backwards to find a forward path, with Danny re-connecting with those teenage dreams, the sounds that first fired his imagination.

It's a snappy offering, too, all taut guitar riffs, wiry solos, and vocals that cut straight through.

According to Des Rocs, 'HVY MTL DRMR' is about “looking back on all you've done and thinking about what you could've told yourself when you first started”.

He adds: “It's about struggle and perseverance in the face of chaos and uncertainty. It's about chasing dreams, thinking back to the day I first found a guitar in my mom's attic and wondering what I'd do differently if I knew what I know now.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

