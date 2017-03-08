Denzel Himself Is Doing It His Own Way

Denzel Himself isn't about to play anyone's games.

Constructing the rules as he goes along, this rap talent is as much informed by grime, say, as primal DC hardcore punk.

Devoutly independent, new cut 'BANGIN' is about as solid a mission statement as you're going to hear today, or any other day.

Sonically and visually it's as raw as they come, playing with sensory overload until it dissolves into white light, and white noise.

Often compared to Tyler, The Creator, it's also a little reminiscent of the approach those crunk pioneers utilised - raw, uncompromising talent.

Tune in now.