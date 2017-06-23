Denai Moore Shares New 'Desolately Devoted' Clip

Denai Moore has shared the new video for her soulful jam 'Desolately Devoted'.

New album 'We Used To Bloom' is out now, a gorgeous demonstration of a blossoming talent only just beginning to come into focus.

Out now, album highlight 'Desolately Devoted' has received the full video treatment, shot in South Africa by director Travys Owen.

Denai explains: "'Desolately Devoted' is about the terrifying but wonderful sensation of wanting to be with someone, and the reluctance to accept that someone can make you feel so vulnerable. The idea of the video was for it to be shot in vast desolate spaces in South Africa. This was probably my favourite video I've ever shot, mainly because I would have been too terrified to make this kind of video years ago. I never used to be able to even watch my own videos back but I watch this one all the time."

Travys adds: "The Tankwa Karoo has always held a certain mystical and unending beauty for me. It exhibits a very specific colour pallet which I am always drawn to in my work. It has a certain subtle, surrealness which I think in my eyes is unmatched anywhere in the world. This aesthetic paired with the ethereal beauty of Denai and mixed with a song equally so paved the way for a cinematic process which was incredibly enjoyable and visually satisfying. I live for these moments where a collaborative team comes together."

Watch it now.

Catch Denai Moore at the following UK shows:

September

25 Nottingham The Bodega

26 Manchester Gullivers

27 Bristol The Louisiana

28 London OSLO

29 Brighton Komedia

October

2 Birmingham The Hare and Hounds

3 Leeds Headrow House

4 Glasgow Stereo

5 Dublin Whelan’s

For tickets to the latest Denai Moore shows click HERE.