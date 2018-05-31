Deer Tick Share New Expressive Dance Video For 'Wants / Needs'

Rhode Island group Deer Tick are constantly plugged into the world around them.

Absorbing information, thoughts, expressions, the band's two studio albums - 'Vol 1' and 'Vol 2' - are perplexing, fascinating, and constantly creative.

Taken from 'Vol 2', new song 'Wants / Needs' is the perfect example of their approach, all bubbling melody and ferocious about-turns.

Dennis Ryan from the band explains “about determining necessity in an age of modern convenience where the lines between wants and needs are a bit blurred.”

The song's video is based around a beautiful dance composition, choreographed and performed by Jenny Winton and Caili Quan.

Shot on top of a city high-rise, the collaboration results in something pretty special. Jenny Winton explains...

“The video was a collaboration between Chris Vongsawat (videographer) Caili Quan, (fellow dancer/choreographer), and I. We wanted to create a video which combined dance, architecture, and music in a way that hadn’t been done before. Caili and I paired our unique movement styles, while Chris directed the takes, translating them through his lens. What we came up with was a sort of harmony within duality. A yin and yang of audio and visual elements which were both striking and cohesive at the same time.”

Tune in now.

Catch Deer Tick at the following shows:

November

8 London Dingwalls

9 Manchester Night & Day

10 Dublin Whelan’s

11 Glasgow Stereo

12 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.