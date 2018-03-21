Dashiki Flips 'Forget You' Into An Acoustic Style

Dashiki is a style of African dress, but it's now also a diasporic movement.

A three-piece production team, Dashiki want to fuse African culture with European dance music, bringing their influences and heritage together.

New single 'Forget You' is a delicious return, with the trio's outrageous summer-fuelled production is balanced by Boy Matthews' subtle vocal.

This new take finds Dashiki flipping the track in an acoustic style, finding renewed nuance in the songwriting as they do.

It's a cool alternate take on the single, a refreshing unplugged rendering that shows the bare bones of the release to striking effect.

Tune in now.

