Danny Brown's 'Lost' Offers Visceral Monochrome

Danny Brown has shared the visceral new video for 'Lost'.

The rapper's 2016 release 'Atrocity Exhibition' was one of the year's most creative hip-hop full lengths, with its title echoing a JG Ballard novel.

An unrelenting display, caustic cut 'Lost' has received new visuals directed by Matilda Finn.

The black and white clip opens with vomit, and the shuddering camera angles and tightknit edits make for a bracing experience.

Tune in now.

