Danielle Lewis - 'Live Forever'

Danielle Lewis seems to put every ounce of her being into each performance.

A wonderful vocalist, everything she puts her name against is driven by an appetite to accept the exceptional.

New EP 'Live Forever' is incoming, with the Cardiff based songwriter aided by production from Super Furry Animals' Cian Ciaran.

We're able to share the title track, a gorgeous return dominated by space and suggestion, as well as a striking sense of emotionality.

"'Live Forever' is achingly honest," she remarks. "I have put my whole life into this record exploring a deeper side to my song writing and using this process to try and discover more about myself."

The stark visuals focus on her face, seeming to enhance each emotion from her performance.

Tune in now.

