Daniel Avery Shares 'Slow Fade' Video

Daniel Avery has shared the futuristic new video for 'Slow Fade'.

The producer is set to release new album 'Song For Alpha' later this year, but before then shared details of new EP 'Slow Fade'.

Fractured, down tempo, but still informed by the club environment, the languid, engrossing electronics benefited from a wonderful exactness of sound.

London design studio Flat-e have crafted a video for the title cut, with those futuristic shapes unfurling at their own pace.

Daniel Avery comments: “The thing I admire about Flat-e is that they recognise the beauty in mystery. They create worlds into which you can fall with your eyes closed...”

Tune in now.

'Song For Alpha' is set to be released on April 6th.

