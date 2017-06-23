Dan Lyons Turns Solo On 'Big Moon'

Dan Lyons is one of the hidden architects behind some of your favourite bands.
Drummer with Misty Miller and Phobophobes, he's ingrained in London's underground guitar scene, playing several shows a week.
New single 'Big Moon' finds the drummer taking centre-stage, however, and on this evidence it's not before time.
Out on February 23rd, it's a neat indie rock song, all off kilter riffs and a cute violin part.
Chloe Pemberton directs the visuals, and it perfectly compliments the song.
Dan Lyons explains: "The video is a mirror of the song; I suppose I’m playing the Moon. It’s also about a relationship, this idea of constant transformation and duality, being torn in two with light in one hand and dark in the other."
"The song itself just came to me whilst I was staying at my friend’s apartment in Temple in Paris, I was sitting on the balcony half asleep, looking out over the city and Sacré-Cœur during a full moon, and I descended into this sort of Maurice Sendak version of reality, like ‘In The Night Kitchen’ - I felt like Mickey. Chloe definitely captured the mood of that evening in this video."
Tune in now.
