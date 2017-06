Dan Croll channels his inner 'Bad Boy' in this new video.

The acerbic songwriter will release new album 'Emerging Adulthood' on July 21st, and recently played a packed out Heaven show.

New song 'Bad Boy' is a riff on those bad boy tropes, from James Dean to 21st century delinquents.

The video plays on this, with Dan Croll singing straight into the camera.

Tune in now.

'Emerging Adulthood' will be released on July 21st.

