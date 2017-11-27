Dan Caplen's 'Two Fingers' Is A Soulful Delight

It's difficult to place Dan Caplen.

The Brixton newcomer has a soulful R&B feel, yet his background incorporates everything from hip-hop to classical.

A dexterous talent, his eagerness to tackle something new lends his music an imposing energy, with the Brixton talent absorbing elements of everything that catches his ear.

New single 'Two Fingers' is a case in point. A deliriously infectious R&B bop, the rhythmic funk kicks hard against an arrangement that makes subtle use of layers, and off piste instrumentation.

In Dan's own words: "'Two Fingers' is about relationships in a big city... Temptation to stray is as easy as a swipe right on your phone, but I still believe that love overrules…"

A coy and playful yet also rambunctious return, it's out now on Atlantic and boasts some explosive, hugely colourful visuals.

Tune in now.

