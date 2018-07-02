Crooked Teeth Share Wonky Synth Rocker 'Mountain Song'

Crooked Teeth are based in London, but have their roots in Glasgow's fetid underground scene.

A three-piece, their warped electronic journeys peer through the cracks of post-industrial society, reflecting their own fractured psyches.

“We kind of let ourselves live in that confusion, on the edge of collapse,” says guitarist Sam, “picking out the fragments that make sense, the moments of anger or euphoria.”

New release 'Mountain Song' comes as the band pair up with Lost In The Manor, a new music hub with a great track record.

The track itself fizzes and pops with energy and fresh ideas, displaying that taut live chemistry while providing something more.

Tune in now.

Catch Crooked Teeth at the following shows:

March

20 London The Victoria, Dalston

April

6 London Sebright Arms, Hackney

May

19 Brighton The Queen’s Hotel, The Great Escape Festival

