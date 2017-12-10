Craig David Shares 'Heartline' Video

Craig David has shared the video for new single 'Heartline'.

The UKG legend's new album drops in January, and it finds him continuing to explore fresh areas.

New single 'Heartline' was produced by Jonas Blue, and it adds extra layers of R&B and Stateside hip-hop to his sound.

At heart, though, he's still that UKG kid relishing the change to make music. Sharing the full 'Heartline' video, Craig David also shared a note.

Here's one part that caught our eye: "This is authentic me, doing what I love, just like I did when I was an unknown artist - that kid from Southampton making mixtapes in his bedroom and taking risks."

Tune in now.

