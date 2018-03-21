Courtney Love, Lisa Marie Presley Star In Marilyn Manson's New Video

Marilyn Manson videos are always an event worth waiting for.

The Antichrist Superstar is on something of a roll just now, with his 29-date ‘Twins Of Evil’ tour set to find the metal icon doing battle with Rob Zombie.

Taken from his recent album, 'Tattooed In Reverse' has been given the video treatment, with Marilyn Manson working alongside director Bill Yukich.

Courtney Love and Lisa Marie Presley star in the lavish clip, with Glo Taylorr taking a central role alongside Manson himself.

Tune in below.

