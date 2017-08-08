Conrad Sewell's 'Come Clean' Sounds Exquisite Stipped Down

The past two years have completely changed Conrad Sewell's life.

The Australian songwriter has surged to international acclaim, travelling the world countless times to support his music.

Success seemed to follow him at every turn, but at one point he realised that the party lifestyle - so thrilling, but so dangerous - had to stop.

"I was fucking over it,” he confesses. “Life on the road had become a whirlwind in the past few years. I was partying like a madman, and I completely fucked up a relationship I thought would last forever. When I started writing, I held nothing back."

New project 'Ghosts & Heartaches' finds the multi-platinum artist delving into his personal life, as open, brave, and refreshing as ever before.

New song 'Come Clean' is about rejecting the thrills of the road, about reclaiming his life, and finding renewed focus with a new love.

We're lucky enough to showcase a stripped down version, featuring little more than Conrad's stellar voice and piano accompaniment.

At one point dropping those piano notes and singing completely alone, it's a tender, sparse, hopelessly affecting performance, one blessed by raw talent.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jakub Kuziel

