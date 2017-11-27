Collocutor Kick Out The Jams In This Inspired Live Clip

Collocutor are one of London's most creative, inspiring jazz collective.

A seven-piece outfit that spans the organic and the digital, the band's influences steer between Afrobeat, Indian classical, minimalism, and modal jazz.

Out now, Collocutor's new album 'The Search' is testament to their wide-ranging creativity, a frequently thrilling record supported by the likes of Gilles Peterson.

Champagne Funk x Balamii Radio are steering a new video series, matching improvisational live pieces against insightful interviews with the musicians at hand.

Collocutor recently took part in a video of their own, shot at London's vital jazz hub Total Refreshment Centre.

The video is a real joy, with Collocutor clearly living for every single note during an exciting and occasionally spiritual performance.

Tune in now.

Order Collocutor's take on Miles Davis' 'Black Satin' HERE.

