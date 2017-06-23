Col3trane Shares Twilight 'Language' Clip

Col3trane is definitely one to watch.
Named as part of our 18 For '18 special - the artists who will slay this year, y'know - the rising London artist ended 2017 on a high by releasing his 'Tsarina' mixtape.
Talented, dexterous, and broad-ranging, 'Tsarina' displayed a real pop touch, exemplified by his Ebenezer collaboration 'Language'.
The track has now gained some twilight visuals, opening with a long panned shot of a train snaking across London.
Beautifully shot and highly atmospheric, you can check out 'Language' below.
Catch Col3trane at the following shows:
February
15 Birmingham Hare & Hounds Venue 2
16 Leeds Headrow House
19 Manchester Soup Kitchen
20 London Birthdays
