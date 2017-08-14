Clash Channel Launches On SamsungVR.com

Clash has launched a new channel on SamsungVR.com partnering to bring you a new immersive window into our CLASH Live stages and behind the scenes immersive footage as we step in bold new horizons of 360 video and VR headsets.

We have captured footage using the Samsung Gear 360 synced with a Samsung Galaxy S7 and will be uploading content to our channel as we hop between Issue launches, photoshoots, festivals and clubs. Best viewed using the Samsung Gear VR headset but also compatible with desktop viewing you can watch the first three short videos on our channel now.

Go rollerskating with StormSkater soundtracked by Sonny Wharton 'Dazed & Confused', catch a live track from Bombino or take part in a carnival vibe workout pineapple music dance .

Best viewed on Samsung Gear VR Headset or desktop browser .

Look out for more videos coming soon, it's a brave new world...

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.