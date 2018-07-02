Clara La San's 'Strangers' Is Divine

Manchester talent Clara La San is virtually impossible to ignore.

Debut mixtape 'Good Mourning' arrived in the closing weeks of 2017, a statement of creative independence from a potent new voice.

Entirely self-written and self-recorded, the tape sparked a flurry of attention, with her intimate yet sonically adventurous R&B seeming to emerge from a totally different plane.

We've profiled her in the new edition of Clash, and we're pretty pleased to be able to bring you the very first play of Clara La San's new video.

'Strangers' is simply divine, a honeyed R&B morsel that unfurls itself in whispers before leaving a deep and lasting emotional impact.

Parisian director Kevin Elamrani-Lince sculpts the visuals, merging Clara's inventive music with sensual, gripping photography.

Tune in now.

Clara La San’s live debut takes place at The Roundhouse, Camden on March 12th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 16th) at 10am, with a limited presale available to her mailing list on Wednesday (February 14th). Sign up at claralasan.com .

