Circumnavigate's 'Secret' Offers Dreamy Folk Thrills

Circumnavigate is a project that has travelled from Norway to London, evolving all the time.

Sigrid Zeiner-Gundersen first met Carl Frederik Kontny in the Norwegian town of Sandvika, the two helping each other out while playing covers in school concerts.

Drifting across the North Sea to London, they kept in touch, exchanging ideas and - eventually - forming a band.

Circumnavigate will release their new album 'When Worlds Collide' on December 14th, a collection of drifting, heavenly folk hymns.

Clash is able to premiere the video for 'Secret', a finely honed, carefully contoured piece of acoustic pop with a killer chorus.

Tune in now.

