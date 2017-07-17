Christina Vantzou's 'Sound House' Is Subtly Overwhelming

Christina Vantzou's work seems to exist in the wide open expanse between modern neo-classical chamber pieces, minimalist composition, and left field electronics.

Able to chart grey areas on the musical map, the composer's life and work has taken her from Missouri all the way to Brussels, where she is now based.

Christina Vantzou's new album is incoming, and it's a wonderfully creative document, one that subtly overwhelms with its lengthy expanse.

We're able to showcase the newly created visuals for 'Sound House', and it's a superb minimalist piece that seems to effortlessly reduce your heart-rate.

The gong on the track is played by London-based artist Kat Bumbul, who is a regular feature at the London Psychedelic Society's gong baths.

Filmed in the Ardennes, Belgium, the video is a powerful combination of remarkable music and textured, evocative colouring.

One for fans of Stars Of The Lid, A Winged Victory and Dead Texan (of which she is also a member) you can check out 'Sound House' below.

CREDITS

CINEMATOGRAPHY — COLIN LEVEQUE

CAMERA ASSISTANT — ELIVS FONTAINE-GARRANT

2ND CAMERA ASSISTANT — LOIC CARRERA

FEATURING SIET PHORAE & LICHENS FABRIC — ZIN TAYLOR

FILMED IN THE ARDENNES, BELGIUM 2017

CELLO — CLARICE JENSEN

GONG — KAT BUMBUL

RECORDED BY CHRISTINE VERSCHORREN IN JET STUDIO'S ECHO CHAMBER, BRUSSELS

MIXED BY FRANCESCO DONADELLO AT VOXTON, BERLIN

SPECIAL THANKS — JULIE CALBERT, PERRINE WENS, MEMO & FRANCOIS @ BFC BRUSSELS, KAREN & HELGA @ HIROS, EVA L'HOEST, THOMAS DEPAS, FLORIAN BERUTTI & THE FLEMISH MINISTRY OF CULTURE

