Charli XCX Directs The New ALMA Video

Charli XCX has stepped in to direct the new ALMA video.

New single 'Phases' is out now, a party hard anthem of living fast and withholding regret that shows ALMA at her very best.

Fresh Montana adds some guest rhymes, while none other than Charli XCX oversees the raucous visuals.

Showcasing a 24 hour party, the clip is split between New York and London, featuring plenty of enthralling action.

Tune in now.

