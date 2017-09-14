CCFX Channel Olympia's DIY Spirit

CCFX hail from Olympia, Washington, one of the real hubs for North American underground arts.

A rising trio who draw inspiration from skeletal punk, shoegaze, and more, the band's potent new single 'The One To Wait' is out now on DFA Records.

Recorded and mixed with Captain Tripps, it's part of the group's new EP, a four-track that races from The Cure's gothic splendour to My Bloody Valentine's transcendent noise.

'The One To Wait' opens with chiming guitars, sliding and intersecting before making way for a loose, Factory Records style percussive shuffle.

The brittle, glass-like feel of the guitars is augmented by a psychedelia use of space, the slow-motion keys adding daubs of colour.

A beautiful introduction, it comes backed with black and white visuals, a stark but vastly impressive opening gambit from the group.

Check out 'The One To Wait' below.

