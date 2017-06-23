Cape Cub Catches That Fading Summer Sun On 'Flowers'

Cape Cub released two sterling EPs last year, two storming examples of electronic pop artistry.

Behind the scenes, though, Chad Male was in turmoil with personal issues pushing him to the brink.

New track 'Flowers' is the sound of this young songwriter pushing through to the other side, locating a fresh sense of peace.

"In 2017, I've gone through some of the best and some of the most painful experiences of my life. The making of this new music and the writing of these words has been hugely cathartic, and that's exactly what 'Flowers' is to me. It embodies a complete release of emotion” explained Chad.

It's a pastoral piece of Balearic pop, quietly euphoric in a neat, uplifting, and highly melodic manner.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.