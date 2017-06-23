Cagework Lets It 'Simmer' In This New Live Session

Brixton's Samuel Bedford has an urge to create.

Someone who feels life a little too keenly, this tumult of emotions needs to go somewhere, so he translates it into music.

Recently releasing new single 'Simmer' under the name Cagework, it's a remarkable piece of lo-fi songwriting, featuring wire-thin guitar lines that clench down on permanent truths.

Samuel explains: "'Simmer' is a reflection of how nothing is really permanent. I wrote it a year or so ago, at a time when I was in a weird living situation and my friendship group was dissolving around me. I actually tried to pitch it for a Netflix drama but it was quickly brushed over."

Teaming up with Matt Martin for a new live session, this slimmed down, pared back, incredibly intense recording gets to the heart of the matter.

Tune in below.

Catch Cagework at the following shows:

April

30 London Sebright Arms w/ Holiday Ghosts

May

2 London The Lexington w/ Vundabar

4 London Five Bells w/ Wedding

7 London Old Blue Last w/ Holy Now

8 London The Social for Huw Stephens

12 Bristol The White Rabbit

23 London Rough Trade East

June

4 Exeter Cavern w/ The Districts

5 Guildford Boileroom w/ The Districts

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.