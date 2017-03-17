Butterjack Gatecrashes Summer With 'Other Worlds'

Butterjack hails from the North of England, a young talent completely immersed in music.

It's something that occupies his every waking thought, something that drives him forward each and every day.

Debut single 'Other Worlds' finds the rising talent reach the summit of his first mountain, with Emmie Bednall supplying the visuals.

Fresh from working with Sammy Porter and True Tiger, it's a striking clip that makes good on Butterjack's words: “’Other Worlds’ is about showing you what I feel.”

He tells Clash: "This is my first video so it’s really exciting seeing it take shape, and it being the first introduction people have to Butterjack. I got linked up with the amazing Emmie Bednall through a friend and it’s been exciting to work with someone who shares the excitement of the track and believes in creating something really cool and individual; and letting you get a real idea of who Butterjack really is. We’ve got another already in the planning so, where the next door leads, only Emmie and I know!"

Tune in now.