Bud's Sweet Pop-Fuelled Reggae Has A Taste Of 'Sugar'

Bud is doing it her own way.

Sweet-as-honey reggae with a light pop feel, her tropical-tinged melodies have cut a swathe across the summer season.

Young and independent, her live sets won fans at festivals such as Bestival, Boomtown, The Great Escape, Splendour, and Y Not, amongst others.

Ending the year in style, Bud is ready to self-release new single 'Sugar', and it's an appropriately sweet way to see out 2017.

From the joyous chorus to those finely sculpted verses, 'Sugar' seems to underline exactly just talented Bud actually is.

We're able to share the full video, and it's a glimpse of an artist coming into her own. Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.