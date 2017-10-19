Brighton's Ralph TV Are A Fantastic Accident

Brighton's Ralph TV tell in place almost by accident.

In fact, you can probably hear it in their music - this ramshackle sense that something could go wrong at any minute.

Except somehow it doesn't. The band's slacker pop is causing a buzz on the south coast, with their debut EP officially released a few hours ago.

The group will play London's Waiting Room venue on January 17th, and they've even filmed a video for eccentric guitar pop melter 'Taxi Boy'.

Ralph TV pick up the story... “We were just on our way home from town one night when we came across this guy literally blacked out on the curb. He had no shirt, no phone, no wallet and was in such a mess, we sat with him and ordered him a taxi. He was so gone he didn’t even know where he was meant to get to. From then on he assumed the identity of Taxi Boy - we’re not really sure in the end what became of him.”

Tune in now.

