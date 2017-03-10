Bonnie Doon Channel Surf Rock Vibes On 'Now Or Neverish'

Canada's Bonnie Doon don't take life too seriously.
Fun-time garage punk that keeps it tongue firmly in its cheeky, the band's incoming debut album 'Dooner Nooner' is never far from a fit of the giggles.
Lead cut 'Now Or Neverish' is a hazy pot dream vision of surf rock, like Jan & Dean getting drunk and wolfing down poutine until the horizon starts to blur.
The video is pretty damn hilarious, too, featuring a local celebrity, costumes, and more Hallowe'en decorations than you can shake a stick at.
The band's Lesley Marshall explains: "We put together our dream team of cool cars and Halloween costumes for Now or Neverish. In our town Ottawa-Hull, there is a man who drives around the mainstrip in a 1988 black Chevy pick-up truck decked out in skulls, fog and chains with the words Reaper in red paint on the side. I got his number one day when he parked next to my bike."
"When he rolled up for the shoot along with the Rukus, Parisienne, flat bed truck and motorcycle - he asked if his cousin could come by. He was down the street and drove a hearse. It was absolutely perfect - a bunch of Halloween freaks, like ourselves, rounded up for our haunted style music video really complementing our sound."
It came at a price, though: "I had to trade an original She-Ra action figure to get the man in the white suit and black Rukus moped... it was probably the most expensive thing on set."
Tune in now.
