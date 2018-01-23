Bobii Lewis Pursues His Vision On 'Save Me'

Tottenham vocalist Bobii Lewis has a clear vision of what his music should accomplish.
Recent mixtape 'Blind In The Summer' - which featured collaborations with Stefflon Don and WSTRN - was a stellar success, the sound of a young artist grasping his own potential.
Since then things have hotted up, including a support slot with Craig David and sessions with Wretch 32 and Avelino.
Now working with Producer KZ on his incoming debut album, Bobii Lewis has shared magical R&B return 'Save Me'.
A gospel-tinged plea, the rolling drums and snapped fingers make for something wholly addictive.
Tune in now.
