Bobii Lewis Pursues His Vision On 'Save Me'

Tottenham vocalist Bobii Lewis has a clear vision of what his music should accomplish.

Recent mixtape 'Blind In The Summer' - which featured collaborations with Stefflon Don and WSTRN - was a stellar success, the sound of a young artist grasping his own potential.

Since then things have hotted up, including a support slot with Craig David and sessions with Wretch 32 and Avelino.

Now working with Producer KZ on his incoming debut album, Bobii Lewis has shared magical R&B return 'Save Me'.

A gospel-tinged plea, the rolling drums and snapped fingers make for something wholly addictive.

Tune in now.

