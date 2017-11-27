Blaise Moore Channels Pulp Fiction On 'He Don't'

Toronto's Blaise Moore tends to call it like it is.

So when it came naming her new EP, she knew exactly what title she should use.

'Laurence' is the name of a former partner, a lover who became something more, or something less. As she puts it: “I fell in love with a man that was only thinking with his dick.”

New cut 'He Don't' seems to draw from this well of disenchantment, with the murky production set alongside Blaise' syrupy delivery.

The video channels Pulp Fiction in its sense of deadly glamour - tune in below.

'Laurence' is incoming.

