Blair Dunlop's 'Cobalt Blue' Is Chilling

Blair Dunlop needed to take a step back.

After a frenetic 2015 the songwriter felt road weary, and wanted to get back to what originally sparked him to make music in the first place.

Throwing himself into studio sessions, Blair went back to basics, focussing once more on how he approached songwriting.

New album 'Gilded' is the result. Released last year, it's Blair Dunlop's most involving, nuanced, and emotive record, a real step forwards both musically and lyrically.

Continuing to move forward, new song 'Cobalt Blue' has become a real stand out in his live set, so much so that he recently opted to record a full live session ahead of its appearance on his next studio album.

Stripped down and allowed to breathe a little, 'Cobalt Blue' is a poetic, engrossing, perfectly balanced piece of music.

Tune in now.

Catch Blair Dunlop at the following shows:

October

20 Basingstoke Anvil Arts Centre (Solo w/ Brooke Sharkey)

21 Sheffield The Greystones (Solo w/ Brooke Sharkey)

26 Derby The Flowerpot (Solo w/ Brooke Sharkey)

27 Saltaire Live Room (Solo w/ Brooke Sharkey)

29 Shrewsbury Henry Tudor House (Solo w/ Brooke Sharkey)

30 Stafford Gatehouse Theatre (Solo w/ Brooke Sharkey)

November

3 Ashford Revelation St Mary's (Full Band w/ Brooke Sharkey)

4 London The Lexington (Full Band support TBA)

9 Manchester The Ruby Lounge (Solo w/ Brooke Sharkey)

10 Glasgow The Hug & Pint (Solo w/ Brooke Sharkey)

11 Stockton Arc Arts Centre (Solo w/ Brooke Sharkey)

For tickets to the latest Blair Dunlop shows click HERE.

