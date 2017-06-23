Benjamin Zephaniah Still Packs A Punch

Benjamin Zephaniah has never let up.

The dub poet keeps the flame burning, a devoutly independent force that exists in a universe he pretty much defined himself.

New album 'Revolutionary Minds' is out now, matching challenging future dub production to some righteous rhymes.

Forever moving forward, Benjamin Zephaniah truly cuts against the grain, upending expectations and speaking out for the underdog.

New cut 'PRESIDENT' is a system rattler, the digital effects taking those echo chamber driven roots vibrations into a fresh dimension.

The poet sits at the centre, a calming, zen-like presence that speaks profound truths.

Check out the new video below.

Catch Benjamin Zephaniah at the following shows:

October

14 London The Jazz Cafe

21 Liverpool District

22 Whitby Musicport Festival

