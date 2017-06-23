Benin City Party On The Nightbus In Their Raucous New Video

Benin City are a product of many things, but one of their perennial points of inspiration is London.

The city, the people, the culture, the music, and the endless change that makes up the capital helps push them forwards, continually challenging them at every turn.

New tune 'Bus' sounds simple of the surface, with the lyrics using London's transport system - dear old TFL - as a point of departure.

But then it goes a little deeper: gentrification, club closures, changes to the city's vitality, and enduring sense of community are all explored, while the beat travels relentlessly on.

Starting off as a simple bus ride the journey becomes more and more raucous, particularly as they pass some (now closed) landmarks of London clubland.

Vocalist Joshua Idehen explains:

"London nightlife has been our way out, our release, our daily escape. We’ve been clubbers, ravers, barmen, part / full-time drinkers. We’ve served cocktails and downed shots. We’ve found ourselves on dance-floors and lost our dinners on night-buses. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve engaged in dumb drunken squabbles and we’ve found ourselves in strangers’ houses. We’ve danced to songs we didn’t know the name of."

"We made landmarks out of hidden corners of London: Passing Clouds, Ghetto, Trash Palace, Plastic People, Vibe Bar, Cable, Crucifix Lane. Those places, and the stories they held are gone for good as London becomes pricier and ever more grey."

"On this album are some of those stories: this is an ode to London’s nightlife."

Tune in now.

Benin City's new album 'Last Night' will be released on June 15th.

