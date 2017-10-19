Benin City Get Ravey With 'Take Me There'

London's club culture is under threat like never before.

The city's obsession with building office space after space is squeezing out creativity, with more and more clubs falling by the way-side.

It's more than simply entertainment, though - it's a platform for expression, a place where identities can be forged and protected.

Benin City address this on 'Take Me There', the first single from their incoming album, and it's a low-end fuelled beast of a track.

The full video juxtaposes images of a cramped, sweaty club with the song's lyrics, combining to nail the visceral thrill of the club experience.

Tune in now.

