Beach House Share Spectacular 'Dark Spring' Video

Beach House have shared the spectacular new video for their song 'Dark Spring'.

The song is online now, another preview taken from incoming full length '7'.

Director Zia Anger steers the clip, and it's another beautiful entry from a band whose visual identity is second to none.

Shot in wonderfully detailed monochrome, the director describes the clip as “a very organic thing made with a lot of people (who are also filmmakers), that I love and trust. An anomaly in process.”

Tune in now.

Catch Beach House at the following shows:

October

17 London Troxy

18 London Troxy **(SOLD–OUT!)**

19 Manchester Albert Hall

