Bayonne Takes 'I Know' In An Acoustic Direction

City Slang artist Bayonne seeks to make developed, honed music, music with real breadth.

Every so often, though, he hankers after twisting in a fresh direction, to strip things down, to break things apart.

"I've always thought it would be a fun idea to strip down a Bayonne track to change the overall feel but maintain melodic hooks and the songwriting," he says. "One night, while in the midst of recording other things, I had the piano mic'd up so I decided to just go with it."

Deciding to focus on 'I Know' - recently remixed by salute - Bayonne gradually broke the song down, delivering something with a palpable darkness, a distinct melancholy.

He explains: "'I Know' was an important song for me and it always had such a sadness to both the lyrics and chord progression, but I felt that feeling could be pushed a little more. It ended up having a much more melancholic and dark feel than the original."

"This recording is special to me as it's the only Bayonne song that I've recorded completely acoustically. I'm happy with the result and hope to do this much more."

Tune in now.

'I Know' EP arrives on June 1st via City Slang.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.