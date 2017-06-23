Barns Courtney Has Covered Lana Del Rey And It Is Glorious

Barns Courtney has long been a striking talent - now the world seems to be catching up.

The newcomer plays London venue the Scala on March 22nd, and it's his biggest headline show yet, another signpost on a surging, unstoppable path.

Taking a rare five minute break recently, Barns picked up his acoustic guitar, and began picking out a few notes, sketching a few chords.

Suddenly a new cover came forth. Re-working Lana Del Rey's languid pop masterpiece 'Blue Jeans' as a striking solo performance, it's dominated by a real powerhouse vocal.

Becoming a firm favourite, Barns Courtney recently recorded a full version of the song, a sparse, stripped back, but incredibly urgent piece.

Watch it below.

Catch Barns Courtney at London's Scala venue on March 22nd - ticket LINK.

