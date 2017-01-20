Bambooman Shares Startling 'Melt' Video

Bambooman is one of the most distinctive voices in UK electronic music, yet he's always shied away from completing a debut album.

Over the last year, though, something changed. Ideas coalesced, styles merged, and the producer found himself operating within the confines of an actual, proper full length project.

“I choose to release an album at this point as I felt I was finally confident enough with my sound and techniques to make the album I wanted to make,” he says. “I was careful to make it as honest and original as possible, whilst at the same time paying homage to the music and artists who have most inspired me.”

An honest work that resonates within ongoing chapters of the producer's catalogue, new album 'Whispers' arrives on August 25th.

Clash is able to share new track 'Melt', accompanied by some striking visuals. Opening with distorted harmonics, it flirts with ambience but the sonic motifs are underpinned by those rolling bursts of jazz-tinged percussion.

An intriguing work, it's set alongside some ice cream fixated visuals - tune in now.

Catch Bambooman at the following shows:

August

10 London Total Refreshment Centre // Bambooman with Elsa Hewitt and Crewdson - Joint Album Launch