Bad Gyal Heads To Jamaica For 'Candela'

Bad Gyal has always sought inspiration in reggaeton, a sound she grew up around, and holds a deep love and respect for.

Part of a global network of artists pursuing their individual identities through the sound, Bad Gyal recently hooked up with producer Dubbel Dutch to construct her new single.

A spicy mid-tempo jammer, 'Candela' has become a sensation online, racking up hundreds of thousands of plays in a matter of days.

The video finds Bad Gyal going back to the source, visiting Jamaica to explore soundsystem culture at its root.

It's a colourful clip - anything on the island tends to be - and it's one rich in authenticity, with Bad Gyal tasting dancehall culture at its essence.

