Baby In Vain Skate Hard In This Kick Ass Video

Baby In Vain tend to work at a breakneck pace.

The Danish band's upcoming debut LP 'More Nothing' was recorded in only 11 days, with Rob Ellis in the producer's chair.

Out on August 25th, new cut 'To Heaven And Back' is a sure sign of what to expect - chopped up guitar lines and sneering vocals, it completely wails.

Palle Demant directs the video, which features Baby In Vain on skateboards before nicking a moped.

Shot in one take on ancient equipment, it's simply but cool as hell. They explain: "The two coolest things to do in the world are skateboarding and driving a motorcycle. What do you do when you don't have a motorcycle? You steal a moped".

Tune in now.