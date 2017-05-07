Astrid S Shares 'Such A Boy' Video

Astrid S returns to Stockholm in the new video for 'Such A Boy'.

The Scandinavian performer heads to Sweden with director Andreas Öhman, shooting her new video at locations in and around Stockholm.

It's pretty fun, too, with Herman Tømmeraas - from internationally-successful Norwegian TV drama SKAM - starring as the love interest.

Astrid S explains: “I have been very excited to release this music video. It was incredibly fun to work with the same people as I did on the music video for ‘Hurts So Good’. Herman and I had a lot of fun shooting the video and I'm very glad he said yes to be a part of the it. I feel that we got the message in the lyrics across and I am very happy with the result!”

Watch it now.

