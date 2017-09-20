Art School Girlfriend Shares New 'Measures' Video

Art School Girlfriend has shared the new video for 'Measures' alongside details of a new London show.

The talented newcomer is the latest signing to Paul Epworth's Wolf Tone label, and recorded her recent debut EP at his London studio The Church.

Wonderfully gothic doses of twilight pop, the EP was followed by a much anticipated one off show.

Art School Girlfriend is now set to play London's Sebright Arms on March 13th, and has found time to piece together a new video.

'Measures' was directed by French-born, Amsterdam based 3D artist Kevin Bray, and contains 3D mapping of the Margate sea front.

Tune in now.

Catch Art School Girlfriend at London's Sebright Arms on March 13th.

